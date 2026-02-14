Nigeria’s 100m men’s National Record holder and former African Record holder in the same event, Olusoji Fasuba, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in London, said there was need to create a balance between the collegiate athletes and pro-athletes to achieve success. Excerpts:

Tell us, how has it been being out of active participation as a runner and athlete?

Well, I’m not going to lie, I miss athletics, but at the end of the day, I think what I’m trying to develop is to try and help athletics in the long run. So, I kind of feel I’ve not really left it.

And with what my kids, especially my girls, are doing in track and field has even brought me closer. I think the knowledge of games now is way better than what I knew before. So, I won’t say I’m that far, but I do miss it sometimes.

Looking at what you achieved for Nigeria, for yourself, would you say Nigeria is losing it with what we have in the country at the moment?

Well, it’s a 50-50 at the moment because at the end of the day, I wouldn’t blame only the federation. The athletes have to come up with it as well. They need to win as well because during my time, it was almost the same thing we had. There was literally almost no support.

There were literally no competitions. You have to try and make things for yourself. Even in my time, we had a little bit of competition, but you’ve got to look at it. You don’t have the money to travel around to those places and you don’t really win much. So, at the end of the day, I think we’re losing it, but I think I still believe that all hope is not lost.

The male athletes have been the ones doing well in the past but suddenly everything changed with the women doing better. What do you think was the problem?

Well, in athletics or sports in general, there’s always going to be a shift. And sometimes you’re lucky you’re going to have both of them. Sometimes, you’re going to have just the females. Sometimes, you’re going to have the males only. But one thing we need to realize is what we’re lacking in Nigeria is the basics.

What I mean, the basics is what are we doing with our grassroots? Are we using 40-year-old men for example to run U-12s? There must be proper checks and balances when we have these projects and balances things will flow well.

Let me say that we have the juniors competing at the junior level so that we can know what our talents are when they get trained. I will say there’s a lot of problems but at the end of the day it’s one of our major problems we have in Nigeria.

Nigeria recently hosted the U-18/20 championships with a lot of issues after the tournament. Regardless, do you see Nigeria getting future stars from those that participated?

Well, it’s difficult for me to say without pointing and laying an accusing finger. So, I don’t really know. In the past, we’ve known Nigeria to do well in the junior competitions, but when it comes to the senior, there was a lot of failures in there. Like for me, during my time, I didn’t really pass through the junior. I went straight to the senior.

So, I wouldn’t say I had much experience in that aspect. But looking at it, one thing I believe is that if an athlete cheats in the sense that they are cutting their age that much and going to compete, then they are only affecting their future because when they get to the senior they won’t be able to compete because their whole being the junior almost means nothing it’s when you get to the seniors you’re able to participate in the Olympics, do well in the Olympics, win the World Championship medal, win the African title, that is when you have arrived. When you win a junior competition, you haven’t arrived. It’s just like a staircase into the future.

Commonwealth Games is this year while Olympics, is in two years. What do you think is needed to be done to get things right?

Well, you see the problem is we need to stop looking for quick fixes, it’s not going to work that way. We need to lay a foundation without the foundation nothing works you’re not going to have a house and say you want to build a roof and you think the house is going to stand, no way! You’ve got to build it from the foundation.

Once we get a very good foundation, then we have a chance for longevity, we have a chance for medals and we have a chance for winning more competitions. For now, the biggest tournament we have at the moment is the National Sports Festival, and often times you do the festival at the wrong time.

Why would you be doing festival at the time when the season has ended, when the athletes should be in buildup. There are so many things that needs to be put in place for things to happen and until those things are put in place and we have people who actually have the knowledge and the administrators listen to the people that have the knowledge, then we will get there.

National Trials is no longer what it used to be in your days. What do you think could be done to make things right?

What we need to do with National Trials is to be honest with ourselves. When I mean honest with ourselves, I meant in the fact that we need to understand we need sponsors to organise these competitions. When we’re organising our National Trials like a secondary school game, a primary school game, we are not doing ourselves any good. We need to be able to organise things properly.

But first of all, it’s not even the nationals that should be the first thing because you can’t be organising a national when you don’t have a smaller competition before the nationals. How do the athletes get better? The athletes can’t get better because of the fact that there’s no competitions to get them in shape. Athletes do not get faster by just one race. They need at least three, four races before a national. My daughter is competing in the UK now. Before her national, she’s got about five races.

She would have had more than five if she wanted to. And that’s how she’s developing and getting faster by the years. But in Nigeria, we don’t have that. And all of a sudden, we wonder why we’re not doing well in the world. And those are things that need to change.

You said your daughters especially your eldest are into tracks like you. Was it your decision because you are an athlete?

Well, in all honesty, I think it was voluntary for them because I never took them to the track. People would wonder why I didn’t do that. I know about athletics from a younger age and I don’t want them to be pressured.

I always tell them that if they wanted to do it, they need to tell me they want to do it. And in 2003 November, my eldest daughter walked up to me and said, Daddy, I’m ready to run. And that was when I knew she was ready. I took her over to the coach and the rest is history.

Recently, it has been a case of most of our athletes moving to US but you have been in UK and around Europe. For you, which one is better for the development of our athletes?

The truth is, either is better. But the problem we have is when we have a federation, we used to have a federation that was like, oh no, let’s take the athletes to America, let’s add them to the collegiate system without having a balance. It creates an imbalance in the sense that you’re not having professionals, you’re having collegiate runners trying to run as professionals.

What should have happened was, those that want to go to school, they can go to school, encourage them to go to school. Those that can turn pro, try and help them turn pro, because they can’t go to school. And then you have a balance. And when you have a National Trials happening, you have the US-based athletes coming, and the European-based athletes coming against the local and the home-based athletes.

And then you have a balance. But at the moment, you only have people coming from America and little to none from Europe. For me, that’s where the imbalance is but if you actually want to know which is better, the truth is either is better. Even as well as Nigeria would have been way better but we refuse to develop our own and that’s where our problem is.