Olusi Pledges Rapid Dev’t If Crowned ‘Olu Of Kobape’

One of the leading contenders for the vacant throne of Olu of Kobape, Kobape Town in Ogun State, Chief Babatunde Alani Solomon Olusi, has pledged to drive rapid development of the community if he is crowned as the monarch.

Chief Olusi, a businessman and entrepreneur, who made the pledge in a statement, described his aspiration for the throne as a commitment to service and sus- tainable development of his ancestral home.

Olusi, the sole candidate from the Ogunsoro Olusi Family of the Oluwo-Adifala Compound, Ago Oba, Abeokuta, said he intends to bring his wealth of experience, exposure, and leadership capacity to strengthen the traditional insti- tution and accelerate community growth.

In a document, titled: “Autobiography and Manifestos of Mr Babatunde Alani Solomon Olusi (JP),” he outlined his vision for Kobape and its surrounding villages. “My vision for Kobape and the neighbouring communities is to make them a beacon of hope, peace and development, where indigenes and residents have access to quality education, healthcare and economic opportunities,” he stated.

According to him, security and safety would be a priority of his reign, since a peaceful environment is essential for economic activities and investment to thrive. “The security of lives and prop- erty in Kobape is germane to development. I will ensure this during my obaship,” Olusi said.

He further pledged to foster unity and collaboration among indigenes, residents, and visitors, even as he stressed that inclusive leadership would be the cornerstone of his reign. “If crowned, I will promote community ownership and participation, regardless of age, gender or social status,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience as a community leader in dif- ferent places where he has lived and worked, Olusi said his reign would focus strongly on youth empowerment, job creation, and economic expansion.

He said: “My mission includes the promotion of economic growth, creation of jobs, and opening of opportunities for our youths. I will also improve infrastructure by ensuring access to clean water, reliable energy and good roads.”