Oluremi Tinubu Visit Jos, Donates N500m To Crisis Victims

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has donated the sum of N500 million to families affected by violent attacks in Plateau State.

The N500 million will be disbursed under the Renewed Hope Initiative and Social Investment Programme, with one million Naira allocated to each of the 500 affected families.

Announcing the donation at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House, Little Rayfield, the First Lady said that the government is concerned about their plight.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu expressed her deep concern for the victims, stating that the news of the deteriorating security situation in Mangu Local Government Area on May 15, 2023, had deeply saddened her.

She acknowledged the devastation and despair faced by the affected communities, with destroyed homes and disrupted sources of livelihood.

The First Lady emphasized the need for concrete actions to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

She said the donation represents the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation among Nigerians to foster lasting peace not only in Plateau State but across the nation.

Senator Tinubu conveyed her gratitude to Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and his wife, Barr. Helen Mutfwang, for their warm reception and prompt response to her offer of assistance.

On his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang reassured the beneficiaries from Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas that each family will get one million Naira to rebuild their means of livelihood from the amount donated by the First Lady.

He expressed his appreciation to Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her kind assistance, stating that the intervention demonstrated the commitment to good governance after the elections.

“We have laid behind us elections; we must govern with the fear of God, justly, equitably for all in society. I know that we have had many programs by First Ladies that have made an impact in this nation, but I am confident that the Renewed Hope Initiative is going to surpass them all. We are therefore privileged to be among the first beneficiaries of this wonderful initiative,” Governor Mutfwang remarked.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, represented by the Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba, religious leaders, community leaders, and victims of the attacks from Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, and Jos South Local Government Areas.