Oluremi Tinubu To Champion TCI Campaigns

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has been nominated to champion the Technology Commercialisation Initiative (TCI) campaigns across the country.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, made this disclosure at the Presidential Villa while on a visit to the Wife of the President, where he announced that the Ministry was to commence a program tagged “ Energise Commercialisation”.

According to a press release issued by Mrs Tinubu‘s spokesperson, Busola Kikoyi, Udeh, who explained that the visit was to inform the First Lady of the decision of the Ministry to have her be the Champion of the program, pointed out that it was aimed at moving the nation from a technology-importing nation to a technology-innovating nation.

He noted that this would go a long way in strengthening the capabilities of youths in particular, who have commercially viable inventions and innovations.

The program, which has started sensitising the people, would be taken across all states of the federation, led by the champion, the First Lady.

“ We will be going to schools, at all levels, nooks and crannies of the states, to reach even the unlettered that have such inventions and innovations. We have the brains, and we will be helping them achieve their goals”.

“ Nigeria cannot be left out of the world technology revolution,” he said.

The meeting with the First Lady, which was behind closed doors, was a signal to the imminent commencement of the Energise Commercialisation” program of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, with youths and women predominantly as its target.