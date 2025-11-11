Oluremi Tinubu Tasks Men, Women To Unite In Dismantling Gender Stereotypes

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigeria can only achieve meaningful progress when both men and women work together to dismantle stereotypes, expand opportunities, and strengthen collective humanity.

Speaking on Tuesday at the commissioning of the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Gender Centre of Excellence at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, the First Lady urged scholars, policymakers, and leaders who will pass through the Centre to make it a hub of innovation, empathy, and transformative ideas.

She said: “I am humbled by your decision to name this Gender Centre after me. It is a great honour, and I thank you sincerely for this recognition. May this Centre stand as a lasting symbol of our collective resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“This Centre must become a true Centre of Excellence for gender-focused policy, research, strategic engagement, and capacity building, nurturing ideas that advance gender awareness and gender-sensitive policymaking in Nigeria, across Africa, and around the world.”

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, in his remarks, called for stronger advocacy on the proposal for special seats for women in the National and State Assemblies. He noted that the initiative, currently before the National Assembly, is “a bit wobbly” and requires the First Lady’s influence to gain momentum.

He added: “We must take responsibility for gender issues. There must be affirmative action, otherwise, it will not happen. For me, gender issues are not just about women. In fact, if men are not included in the conversation, we will continue to suffer setbacks.”

Mutfwang said his administration has appointed women into key decision-making positions, adding that their inclusion has already yielded visible benefits.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the NIPSS Board, Senator Ken Nnamani, proposed the decentralisation of the institute’s short courses across geopolitical zones to increase accessibility and participation.

He said: “We are considering a future where such courses are held in various geopolitical zones. We already have one in the Southwest, though I won’t go into details. Kuru will, of course, remain the epicentre of this think tank. The goal is to make it easier for people to attend short courses without having to travel long distances, given today’s hazards.”

Nnamani called for more support for NIPSS to enable it to fulfil its core mandate as a premier policy think tank for national development.