Oluremi Tinubu Seeks Law Backing First Lady’s Office

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged the National Assembly to make laws backing the Office of the First Lady both at the federal and state levels just as done in the United States of America.

According to her, doing this would go a long way in improving the ability to impact more lives than they were presently doing.

She made the call yesterday while speaking with journalists after her 2nd Quarterly Meeting with Wives of State Governors and State Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI Coordinators at the State House, Abuja.

She said: “On our part, the RHI has been able in the last 2 years to do as much as we can for the people with our funds available. If we have more, we would impact more.

As you can see, we took 47 indigent students and gave them N1m for scholarship, we could have done more “We are wives, we want to see our husbands succeed.

They are like trees that the branches are perching on. We want to help them as much as we can.” Speaking further on the impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative in the last two years, the First Lady said the Initiative was mindful and was helping one person at a time.

She said: “We are helping those who are less privileged. Nigeria is a blessed country with a lot of resources and we just need to see how we can harness it.”

