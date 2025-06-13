Oluremi Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Support Albinos

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals living with albinism across the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, she expressed her solidarity with Nigeria’s albino community as they participated in the global observance of the day dedicated to albinism awareness.

This year’s theme, “Demanding Our Rights: Protect Our Skin, Preserve Our Lives,” was described by Tinubu as a powerful call to action.

She emphasized that individuals with albinism deserve not only equal rights but also dignity, safety, and access to quality healthcare.

“I reaffirm my commitment to advocating for inclusive policies and public education that protect the rights of persons with albinism. We must build a society where every Nigerian, regardless of skin condition, can thrive with pride and dignity,” she added.

Recently, Nigeria’s albino community launched a national campaign aimed at ending discrimination against individuals with albinism.

