Oluremi Tinubu Reacts To Nabeeha’s Death

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s first lady has expressed her sorrow over the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of the six sisters kidnapped by bandits in Abuja earlier this month.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the First Lady described the death of Nabeeha as a “devastating loss” and extended her deepest condolences to the grieving family.

She also urged the nation to join in fervent prayers for the safe return of the remaining five sisters.

The First Lady also implored the security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in the nation.

She said, “The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.”

She appealed to the parents, especially mothers, to pray for their children and for peace to prevail in the country.

Nabeeha and her sisters were abducted from their residence in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT on January 2, along with their father, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, who was later released by the kidnappers to raise a ransom of ₦60 million.

However, the kidnappers increased the ransom to ₦100 million and killed Nabeeha when the deadline was not met. They have threatened to kill the remaining five sisters if the ransom is not paid by January 17.