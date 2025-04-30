Oluremi Tinubu Rallies Monarchs To End FGM

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called on traditional rulers to lend their voices towards the eradication of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis.

She made the appeal on Tuesday during her meeting with members of the Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The First Lady told the monarchs that health challenges could be tackled with the active involvement of cultural custodians and other key stakeholders.

Senator Tinubu, who was in the State to commission a new Community ICT Centre under the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), described FGM as a harmful traditional practice that has persisted largely due to cultural acceptance.

Lamenting its high prevalence in the Southwest, while emphasising the role traditional rulers could play in ending the endorsement of the practice, the First Lady’s according to a statement by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi.,”The continued existence of FGM and the spread of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, and Hepatitis are public health crises that thrive on ignorance and silence.

Our revered traditional rulers have the moral authority to shift these harmful narratives and promote healthier, more informed communities.”

At the ICT centre, Senator Tinubu highlighted its potential to transform lives, particularly among women and youths, which marks another milestone in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s efforts to bridge the digital divide.

“ICT knowledge empowers communities—especially women—to break traditional barriers, pursue education, and access opportunities in the global digital economy”, she said.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who joined the First Lady at the event, lauded the federal intervention, stating that the initiative aligns with the state’s drive to encourage technology-driven economic diversification and youth innovation.

