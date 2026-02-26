Oluremi Tinubu Preaches Unity For Prosperity In Warri

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for greater unity in Nigeria, stressing that it is key to national prosperity.

Mrs Tinubu made the call on Thursday during her homecoming to the Warri Kingdom in Delta State, where she was received by the paramount ruler of the kingdom, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady appealed to the people of the kingdom to come together irrespective of their differences.

“The Bible tells us in Psalm 133:1–3 that it is pleasant to dwell together in unity, for there God commands blessings,” she said.

She assured the people, who turned out in large numbers, of the continued support and commitment of the Federal Government, noting that the state governor had been doing a good job in Delta State.

Mrs Tinubu, on behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), also donated the sum of N50 million to 1,000 women petty traders.

Earlier, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, said the First Lady, who had visited the state three times, twice when he was in another political party and now after joining the APC had shown tremendous love and sincerity in caring for Nigerians.

“She has a large heart, and those visits when she flagged off the women petty traders empowerment and the launch of the Free to Shine campaign encouraged me to make up my mind. May God continue to empower you to keep putting smiles on the faces of more Nigerians,” he said.

In his remarks, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, said that by setting aside past hurts and grievances, there would be peace, progress and prosperity.

The monarch added that the kingdom was proud of the First Lady of Nigeria, saying: “We are proud of who you are and who you have become. Our women know how to take very good care of their husbands. Thank you for being a very good example to our girls and women.”

Mrs Tinubu, whose mother hails from Warri in Delta State, was conferred with the traditional title of Utukpa-Oritse of Warri Kingdom, also known as Ugbone, meaning “the Light of God.”