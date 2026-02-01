Oluremi Tinubu Preaches Service To Humanity, Peaceful Coexistence

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has preached service to humanity and peaceful coexistence as the people celebrate the World Interfaith Harmony Week and the World Hijab Day.

In her message commemorating the World Harmony Day, Mrs. Tinubu wrote: the First Lady wrote: “As we observe World Interfaith Harmony Week 2026 (February 1–7), with the theme, “Celebrating Peace, Honoring Leaders – From Prayer to Action,” let us celebrate the values that unite us across faiths, that is, love, peace, compassion, respect, and service to humanity.

From prayer to action, may our diverse beliefs inspire dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective efforts to build a more peaceful and inclusive Nigeria. Happy Interfaith Harmony Week 2026.”

In commemoration of the Hijab Day, she wrote: “On this World Hijab Day 2026, with the theme ‘Unity in Hijab,’ I celebrate the beauty of choice, faith, and identity of Muslim women. The hijab is a symbol of obedience, dignity, strength, and worship for many women, and a reminder that our diversity is a source of unity, not division.

As a nation, may we continue to embrace mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and solidarity across all cultures and beliefs. Together, we are stronger. Happy World Hijab Day.”