Oluremi Tinubu Pens Tribute To Regina Akume At 70

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her warm birthday wishes to Hon.Regina Akume, the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as she marks her 70th birthday.

In her congratulatory message on Sunday, Mrs Tinubu celebrated Regina Akume as a remarkable woman, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose kindness and strength have touched countless lives.

The First Lady expressed joy in joining Regina’s husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and colleagues, as well as the constituents of Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency and the entire Benue State, in commemorating this milestone.

READ ALSO:

Noting Akume’s achievements and admirable qualities, the first lady prayed for God’s continued blessings on her life, quoting Psalm 138:8 to wish her good health, boundless joy, and peace.

She also expressed hope that Regina Akume whom she described personally as a dear friend and sister’s legacy would inspire generations to come.

Share

Please follow and like us: