Oluremi Tinubu: No Mother Needs To Die At Childbirth 

…commissions health facilities in Gombe

First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu The, has said that there was no need for any woman to die during childbirth in Nigeria.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu Stressing that healthcare, especially maternal and child health, was at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady said this while commissioning the 100-bedMaternal and Child Specialist Hospital in Gombe State.

Commending stakeholders in the health sector, the First Lady urged them to ensure that every Nigerian child has a healthy start in life, and that no mother dies while birthing life.

According to he spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Sen. Tinubu said, “The commissioning of this hospital is not just the unveiling of a building; it is the opening of doors to life, to hope, and to a healthier future for our mothers and our children.

Healthcare, especially maternal and child health, is at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to ensure that every Nigerian child has a healthy start in life and that no mother dies while birthing life.

It is my belief that this facility will provide quality healthcare services, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and bring relief to families in Gombe State and beyond”.

She appreciated the efforts of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals for building the hospital and for all their hard work in achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.

“As we commission this hospital today, I encourage all stakeholders, medical professionals, community leaders, and citizens to ensure that it serves its noble purpose with excellence, compassion, and integrity”.

Mrs Tinubu thereafter commissioned the ultra-modern New College of Nursing and Midwifery, Gombe and took time to interact with the students who were excited and grateful for her presence.

The First Lady has since returned to Abuja after her two-day visit to Gombe State.