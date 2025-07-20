Oluremi Tinubu Leads Women On Condolence Visit To Daura

As the nation continues to mourn the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday led a high-powered delegation of women on a condolence visit to Daura, Katsina State.

The delegation included wives of National Assembly leaders, state governors, ministers, service chiefs, and other prominent women leaders. They visited the residence of the former First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, to commiserate with her over the loss of her husband.

During the visit, members of the delegation took turns offering prayers for the repose of the late President’s soul and strength for the family he left behind.

The First Lady and her entourage also visited the graveside of the late President, where a brief prayer was held, followed by a stop at the residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura, uncle and close associate of the late President.

At Mamman Daura’s residence, Mrs. Tinubu described the late Buhari as an accomplished leader who made his family, town, state, and country proud. In his response, Daura expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the honour and support accorded to the late President.

The delegation also visited the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, where the First Lady commiserated with the Daura Emirate over the loss of one of its most illustrious sons.

In his response, the Emir reaffirmed the Emirate’s loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring him their choice for the 2027 presidential election.