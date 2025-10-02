Oluremi Tinubu Launches Nationwide Distribution Of Menstrual Hygiene Packs

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the nationwide distribution of the Flow with Confidence Menstrual Hygiene packs, a key initiative aimed at promoting menstrual health, knowledge, dignity, and confidence among schoolgirls.

Speaking at the launch in Gombe, the First Lady highlighted the challenges many girls, especially in rural communities, face during their menstrual cycles.

“No girl should have to miss school because she cannot afford sanitary products. Some resort to unsafe alternatives, while others stay home, fall behind in their studies, and in some cases drop out altogether. This trend must end,” she said, adding that the initiative is part of the Education framework of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Senator Tinubu urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community heads to ensure that the packs reach the intended beneficiaries.

“All States and the Federal Capital Territory will receive 10,000 packs each through the State First Ladies and RHI Coordinators. Today, I am handing over 10,000 packs to the First Lady of Gombe State to distribute to 10,000 deserving girls in rural communities, with each receiving a one-year supply of pads,” she said.

Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, and Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, pledged their support to expand the initiative to reach more girls in rural areas.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State commended the First Lady for her interventions in health, agriculture, education, and economic empowerment.

The First Lady also officially opened the 1st Gombe State Health Summit, emphasizing that health is not just a social service but a pathway to economic prosperity, social development, and national progress.

During her two-day visit, Senator Tinubu was honored with the traditional title of Sarauniya Yakin Kumo (Queen Warrior of Kumo) by the Emir of Akko, HRH Alhaji Umaru Muh’d Atiku.