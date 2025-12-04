Oluremi Tinubu Lauds Police For Embracing Gender Mainstreaming

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the Nigerian Police Force for its commitment to justice, equity, and protection of human dignity, as the Force celebrated 70 years of women in policing.

The event, themed “70 Years of Courage and Service: Honoring Women in Policing, Inspiring the Future,” gathered national and international dignitaries to celebrate the contributions of female officers.

Mrs. Tinubu praised the Force under Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for aligning with global best practices and adopting gender mainstreaming as a strategic institutional priority. She encouraged young women to see policing as a path of service, dignity, and national contribution.

IGP Egbetokun highlighted that women now serve across all layers of policing, including operational, tactical, investigative, administrative, and strategic roles, as well as specialized units and leadership positions both nationally and internationally.

He reflected on the historic journey since 1955, when female officers were initially limited to welfare, clerical, and children-related duties, noting their professionalism and courage have transformed the institution.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar Baju celebrated the exceptional contributions of Nigerian policewomen in law enforcement, peacekeeping, intelligence, forensics, tactical operations, community development, and crisis management.

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, emphasized resilience, service, integrity, and strong work ethics, urging policewomen to push further and build lasting legacies.

In her keynote address, Shante Knowles, First Female Commissioner of Police of the Bahamas, congratulated Nigeria, highlighting the pioneering women of 1955 and sharing her journey to becoming the first female Commissioner in the Bahamas.

She encouraged Nigerian women officers to continue breaking barriers and shaping the future of policing.