Oluremi Tinubu Hails Shettima’s Wife At 50

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday extended warm congratulations to the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, on the occasion of her 50th birthday.

In a goodwill message titled “50 Golden Cheers, Your Excellency,” Tinubu praised Mrs Shettima for a life marked by service, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of her family, Borno State, and Nigeria at large.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, on your 50th birthday anniversary.

“As you celebrate this day, I rejoice with you, your husband, children, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones.

“Your life has been one of service, dedication and commitment to the wellbeing of your family and upliftment of not only your beloved state, Borno State, but Nigeria as a whole.

“Working with you has not only been pleasurable but complementary. I say thank you for being a worthy partner.

”I pray you celebrate many more years in divine health, peace, joy and happiness. Happy 50th Birthday, Nana.”