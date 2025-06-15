Oluremi Tinubu: Give Men Enabling Environment To Function Effectively 

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for the creation of an enabling environment that allows men to fully embrace and perform their roles as fathers in society.

In her message to commemorate Father’s Day on Sunday, the First Lady applauded Nigerian fathers for their dedication to raising responsible and compassionate children.

She also extended her recognition to men who serve in fatherhood roles through mentorship, guardianship, and leadership within their communities.

“On this Father’s Day, I salute all Nigerian fathers who dedicate themselves to raising confident, responsible, and compassionate children. I also celebrate the men who step into fatherhood roles through mentorship, guardianship, and community leadership,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasized the importance of supporting men in their paternal responsibilities, stating that stronger families contribute to a stronger nation.

“Let us continue to give men the support and enabling environment to function effectively as fathers. When fathers are involved, families grow stronger, and so does the nation,” she added.

She concluded her message with a prayer: “God bless all fathers, strengthen you in your responsibilities, and reward your labour with peace, joy, and fulfilment.”

