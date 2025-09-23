Oluremi Tinubu Generates N20.4bn For National Library

Following her birthday request for funds to complete the National Library, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has raised N20.4bn since its launch on September 18, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that before her 65th birthday, slated for September 21st, Mrs Tinubu announced her bid to generate funds for the completion of the country’s National Library.

She called on well-wishers to contribute by donating funds instead of paying for newspaper advertisements to mark her birthday.

Speaking in a statement issued on Thursday, she revealed that on her birthday, she would quietly thank God for all his blessings.

She revealed this while appealing for contributions into an account tagged the “Oluremi@65 Education Fund,” coordinated by the Ministry of Education.

“I wish to appeal to those who would like to send a birthday card, cakes, flowers, greetings in the newspapers, or gifts. Please send the funds to the designated account for a special project close to my heart… The completion of the National Library,” she said.

“This will be the best birthday present I have ever received. My love for education has informed my decision to dedicate my birthday to this worthy cause,” Mrs Tinubu said.

But on Tuesday, Remi Tinubu told journalists at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, “So far we have raised N20.4bn since this fund was launched last week, and more are still coming.”

First proposed in 1981, the National Library headquarters in Abuja has remained unfinished since construction began in 2006.

Initially awarded for N8.59bn and due in two years, the 12-storey project stalled at 44 per cent completion by 2023, with costs now estimated between N49.6bn and N120bn.

Situated between the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Centre, it has become a symbol of stalled infrastructure.

In 2025, the Federal Government directed TETFund to take over funding, with Education Minister Tunji Alausa confirming work would resume on June 1 after site inspections.

The Nigerian Library Association, in September 2025, reiterated its demand for the project’s urgent completion, describing it as vital for education, research, and cultural preservation.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, a former senator, has similarly anchored much of her advocacy on education, women’s empowerment, and youth development.