Oluremi Tinubu Felicitates Sanwo-Olu At 60

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has felicitated the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu as he clocks 60.

Mrs. Tinubu in her message on Wednesday described the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as an exemplary leader.

She wrote: “I join your family, associates and well-wishers to celebrate you on your attainment of 60 years of a glorious life.

Your dedication to service has set you apart as an exemplary leader.

“As you mark this special day, may you be blessed with more wisdom, strength, and divine health to fulfill your God ordained purpose and I wish you many more years of success on earth.

Congratulations and Happy 60th Birthday.”

