Oluremi Tinubu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, felicitated Muslims in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Mrs Tinubu, in her remarks, wrote: “As we mark the end of Ramadan 1447 AH, a time devoted to prayers, sacrifice, compassion, and self-discipline, I felicitate with Muslim faithful across Nigeria as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 2026.

I pray that Almighty Allah accepts our fasts, supplications, and acts of charity, and may He grant us the grace to continue in the virtues we have cultivated throughout this holy month.

I urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast in promoting peace, unity, and mutual respect across religious and ethnic divides. As we celebrate with family and friends, let us also remember those in need and extend a helping hand to them.

May the blessings of Ramadan renew our hope, strengthen our unity, and deepen our collective resolve to work for a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Eid Mubarak!”