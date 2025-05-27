Oluremi Tinubu: Excelling In School’ll Equip You For Better Future

Share

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerian students to strive for excellence in their studies, stressing that education is key to securing a successful future.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Additional Financing to States and the AGILE Games Award Ceremony, held at the State House in Abuja as part of the Children’s Day celebration, Mrs. Tinubu encouraged students to remain committed to their academic pursuits.

“To our dear students, please go to school and complete your education. Staying in school and excelling in your studies will give you the knowledge and skills you need for a good future. Never stop believing in what you can achieve,” she said.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady described children as the heartbeat of the nation. She commended the World Bank-funded AGILE project for addressing critical issues in the education sector, including reducing the number of out-of-school children and promoting girls’ education.

“Every child represented here today has demonstrated what is possible when opportunity meets support. You all have shown us that the good seeds planted are already bearing fruit,” she stated.

Mrs. Tinubu also encouraged the children to take advantage of every opportunity to make meaningful impacts in their lives and communities.

“I seize this opportunity to say to every child here: whether or not you receive an award today, you are all champions,” she said.

She appreciated the roles of governors, traditional rulers, and religious leaders in mobilizing communities and supporting educational advancement, particularly for the girl child.

“Your leadership is crucial in encouraging school enrolment and championing girls’ education. Let us continue to stand united in this shared vision,” she added.

Highlighting upcoming programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Mrs. Tinubu announced the planned launch of the “Environment Club” for secondary school students and the “Environment Society” for tertiary institution students.

These initiatives aim to promote environmental cleanliness and tree planting nationwide.

She also introduced the “Flow with Confidence” programme, which will provide a year’s supply of disposable sanitary pads to adolescent girls in rural areas to help them stay in school during their menstrual cycles.

In his remarks, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, praised the AGILE initiative as a milestone in the government’s commitment to education, describing it as both a human right and a national security imperative.

“It is our view in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration that education is not just a human right. It is a national security imperative.

This is why every textbook is a brick in the foundation of peace and prosperity. Every school meal is an act of social justice. And every trained teacher is a guardian of our collective future,” he said.

World Bank Country Director, Mr. Taimur Samad, disclosed that AGILE is the second-largest project supported by the organization globally.

“With two-thirds of girls who start schooling dropping out before they finish in Nigeria, AGILE is working to change this narrative. We hope to support 50 million students,” he stated.

Governors of Borno and Taraba States reaffirmed the commitment of state governors across the country to prioritizing education, particularly for the girl child.

Awards were presented to winners of the AGILE Games in various categories. A memorable highlight of the event was the presentation of a painting by a special needs child, Awelewa, to the First Lady.

