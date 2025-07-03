Oluremi Tinubu Donates N1b To Victims Of Plateau Attacks

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated ₦1 billion to Plateau State to support victims of violence and promote peace.

The donation, made under the Renewed Hope Initiative, was announced during her visit to Jos on Thursday, where she met with key stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders, women’s groups, and politicians. She urged them to prioritise peace and protect the state’s natural and cultural beauty.

Expressing deep concern over the recurring violence in the state, Senator Tinubu said the gesture was driven by compassion and the need to restore hope.

“This visit is filled with mixed emotions. I came here as a mother whose heart bleeds each time I hear about killings or bloodshed. It took me some time to respond, but I want to assure you, this will be the last time I will come here for such a reason. From now on, it shall be for the progress of the state,” she said.

The First Lady called on all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to ensure lasting peace in Plateau State. Lamenting the continued attacks on innocent villagers, she stressed that the time had come to put an end to the senseless killings.

Quoting from the national anthem, she emphasised the need to “hand unto our children a banner without stain.”

“My love for this country is not political. I want to see Nigeria flourish. Let’s protect our children and preserve our land,” she added.

In his welcome remarks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the First Lady as “a mother of the nation” whose compassion for vulnerable communities has been unwavering. He praised her humanitarian work through the Renewed Hope Initiative and assured her that the funds would be used transparently and effectively.

“No kobo of this donation will be misused. It will be deployed to meet the real needs of victims,” he assured.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving lasting peace in Plateau State, describing the First Lady’s intervention as timely and impactful.

Accompanying Senator Tinubu on her visit were the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima; wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Abbas; wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila; Senator Nora Ladi Daduut (representing Plateau South in the 9th National Assembly); and wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laylah Barau, among others.

The event was also attended by former Governor and current Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong; former Military Administrator of Plateau State, Rear Admiral Samuel Atukum; several traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the National and State Assemblies, and other stakeholders from across the state.