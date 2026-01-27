Oluremi Tinubu Donates 3 Mobile Clinics To Taraba, NYSC

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday donated three mobile clinic units under the RHI’s Love on Wheels project to boost healthcare delivery in underserved areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Abuja, she described the initiative as “care in action, a motion to strengthen health care delivery beyond hospital walls, improve access, shorten response times, and support flexible services, especially in emergencies and underserved areas through professional health care givers”.

Two of the mobile clinics were pledged to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on January 23, 2025, during the inauguration of the Nigerian Digital Museum in Abuja.

She explained the delay in delivery stemmed from building the clinics from scratch to certification standards. The third clinic goes to Taraba State Government, promised during her official visit to the State on April 11, 2025, amid a health programme for frontline health workers.

Emphasising non-partisan service, she highlighted the handover to Taraba then under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration. Mrs Tinubu said: “I said it would be good, despite they were from a different party. I said that from the beginning, we’re all Nigerians.”