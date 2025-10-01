Oluremi Tinubu Condoles Death Of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

First lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the untimely death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a young and promising journalist with Arise TV, who tragically passed away on Monday night, September 29, 2025, in Abuja.

The 29-year-old journalist reportedly sustained fatal injuries while attempting to escape armed robbers at her residence in Katampe, by jumping from the third-floor balcony. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not survive the injuries.

In a condolence statement, Senator Tinubu described her death as “painful and quite unfortunate,” adding that she was “cut down in her prime.”

READ ALSO:

She extended her condolences to the Chairman of Arise News Media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, praying for justice to be served.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give her family, and all her dear ones, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Senator Tinubu said.

However, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators responsible for the incident, underscoring the urgency of bringing them to justice.