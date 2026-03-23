Oluremi Tinubu Condemns Alleged Assault On Women In Delta Festival

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu yesterday condemned the alleged assault of women and girls during the Alue-Do Festival in Ozoro, Delta State. In a statement, she described the viral footage showing girls being chased, stripped, molested, and subjected to degrading treatment as “horrific” and “barbaric”.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised that while Nigeria’s diverse cultures and traditions are deeply respected, no custom justifies violating the dignity or freedom of any woman or girl.

She said: “I watched the horrific viral footage emerging from Ozoro, showing girls physically and sexually assaulted, subjected to degrading and barbaric treatment during what was supposed to be a community festival.

“Whilst I hold deep respect for the diverse rich cultures and traditions that make us who we are as a people, I believe that no such tradition or custom grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of any woman or girl.” The First Lady urged all relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.