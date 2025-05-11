Oluremi Tinubu Commissions 100-Bed Hospital In Imo

Share

To bolster maternal and child healthcare in Imo State, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has officially commissioned the 100-bed Mother and Child Centre at Awo-Omamma General Hospital, near Owerri.

The state-of-the-art facility, constructed and fully equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), is named the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Mother and Child Centre.

In a release by Desmond Utomwen, spokesperson for OSSAP-SDGs, the inauguration ceremony was led on behalf of the First Lady by the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

She described the facility as a symbol of renewed hope and a critical milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“This centre reflects the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians, particularly women and children. We must continue to prioritise maternal and child healthcare as a foundation for a healthier and more prosperous society,” she remarked.

She encouraged women and families in surrounding communities to take full advantage of the healthcare services at the centre and emphasized the importance of community ownership to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Hajia Nana Shettima also expressed gratitude to healthcare workers, especially nurses and midwives, for their vital role in improving maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

The First Lady further commended Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and his wife, Chioma Uzodimma, for their ongoing dedication to the wellbeing of the people.

She also praised the leadership of Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, for spearheading impactful, pro-poor initiatives nationwide.

The newly commissioned hospital, situated within Awo-Omamma General Hospital, is equipped with a comprehensive range of healthcare amenities, including private and general wards, an operating theatre, recovery rooms, consultation units, scanning rooms, adult and pediatric intensive care units, a laboratory, ultrasound machines, emergency carts, delivery kits, and vacuum extractors.

Governor Uzodimma, in his remarks, praised the project as a timely and strategic intervention that addresses critical gaps in the state’s health sector.

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for prioritizing the health and dignity of mothers and children at the national level.

“Naming this centre after Senator Oluremi Tinubu is not only a well-deserved honour but also a lasting reminder of her compassion, advocacy, and service to women and vulnerable groups,” Uzodimma noted.

“This facility is a major boost to our state’s integrated health infrastructure plan and will significantly reduce maternal and child mortality,” he added.

Orelope-Adefulire highlighted that the 100-bed facility is part of several healthcare projects under the OSSAP-SDGs programme to strengthen healthcare systems at the sub-national level.

She reaffirmed the SDGs’ commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing quality health services.

“This centre is a testimony to the First Lady’s enduring commitment to the welfare of mothers, children, and vulnerable populations,” she stated.

Noting the findings from the Nigeria SDGs Progress Report 2024, she expressed concern that maternal and child health outcomes remain below target.

She called for increased advocacy to ensure pregnant women attend antenatal and postnatal clinics, and children receive timely vaccinations.

The facility is expected to commence full services within the next two to three months and is equipped to deliver quality care at all levels.

“We urge Imo State and its residents to embrace this intervention and make judicious use of it,” Orelope-Adefulire concluded.

