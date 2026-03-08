Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates Women, Girls’ Achievements On Int’l Women’s Day

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated Nigerian women and girls on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The First Lady, in a message, wrote:

“Today, on International Women’s Day 2026, I join millions of Nigerians and the global community in celebrating the strength, courage, tenacity, and achievements of women and girls across Nigeria and around the world.

“This year’s theme, ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,’ reminds us that empowering women is not an act of charity; it is an investment in our collective future. When we give women access to education, healthcare, economic empowerment, leadership platforms, justice, and equity, we gain stronger families, more prosperous communities, and a more inclusive nation.

“When women rise, Nigeria rises!

“Happy International Women’s Day!”