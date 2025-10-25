Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates Patience Jonathan On Her Birthday

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended warm felicitations to former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, on the occasion of her birthday, wishing her long life, good health, and continued joy.

In a personally signed statement, Senator Tinubu celebrated Dame Jonathan for her contributions to national development and prayed for her continued grace and strength.

She said, “I join your husband, His Excellency Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, your children, grandchildren, family, friends, and loved ones to celebrate and rejoice with you on this joyous occasion of your birthday.”

“As you mark this special day, I pray you celebrate many more years in divine health, strength, joy, and peace,” the statement read.

Dame Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, served as Nigeria’s First Lady from 2010 to 2015 and remains an influential voice in women’s empowerment and national advocacy.