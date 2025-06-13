Oluremi Tinubu Calls On Nigerians In Diaspora To Support Nation’s Rebuilding

Share

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to show more commitment to the wellbeing of their home country by throwing their weight behind ongoing efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

She said this while granting audience to the President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, Dr Phillips Ozuah, renowned Pediatric and philanthropist at the State House Abuja.

According to a release by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady said:

“We are proud that a Nigerian is doing so well in the US. It is a good thing that you have also looked back and helped your alma Mata, University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“For you to look back home, starting with education is a great thing indeed. For us through the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, we are doing a lot in the area of education.”

The First Lady, while thanking her guest for flying the flag of Nigeria and supporting the brand in the diaspora, reiterated the need for other members of the diaspora community to leverage their expertise and resources in favor of their home country.

Ozuah, in his remarks noted that the First Lady has been relentless in her calls for domestic and international support for Nigeria and her various efforts especially in the area of maternal and child health were highly commendable.

He said he was inspired by the First Lady’s impactful interventions in health and education.

The renowned pediatrician said he was looking forward to collaborating with the Renewed Hope Initiative to the benefits of more women and children in the country.

