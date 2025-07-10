Oluremi Tinubu Calls For Global Support To Advance Youth Aspirations

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged global stakeholders to commit to promoting initiatives that support youth aspirations and shape a sustainable future.

She made the call during her address on the second day of the Third Annual Global First Partners Academy, held in New York.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisola Kukoyi, the First Lady, speaking on the theme “First Partners’ Role in the World: Preparing the Youth for the Future,” emphasized the need for proactive strategies to empower young people.

“Across continents, we face a common challenge of a rapidly evolving global landscape. Whether in Lagos, London, or Los Angeles, the future is being shaped by technology, innovation, climate change, migration, and new economic paradigms,” she said.

“As First Partners, we occupy a unique space: we are non-partisan influencers, public advocates, and maternal figures in our national and global communities. With this role comes an opportunity and a moral obligation to lead.”

Mrs. Tinubu, a former educator, said she has witnessed the transformational impact of building mental capacity, reshaping mindsets, and nurturing self-belief among youth.

“Our youth are creative, innovative, hardworking, and resilient. We just need to engage them positively, believe in them, and create a conducive environment for them to thrive,” she stated.

Highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and her own Renewed Hope Initiative, the First Lady stressed that strategic backing of youth aspirations is essential for national and global progress.

“We cannot wait for the future to happen; we must shape it now. As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it.’ This principle continues to guide my every decision.”

She emphasized that preparing young people for the future means engaging them in the digital space, creative industries, and in vital discussions around climate action and governance.

“As adults, we have a lot of catching up to do,” she said. “We must build bridges through scholarships, internships, mentorships, and programs that foster civic participation and public service.”

Mrs. Tinubu also called on First Ladies across the globe to leverage their unique positions to build partnerships that deliver holistic solutions to challenges affecting women, children, and youth.

The academy featured presentations by other serving and former First Ladies, university dons, and experts, who shared strategies on promoting social cohesion and turning polarization into opportunities for inclusive growth.

Panel discussions also explored key topics such as the role of Artificial Intelligence in women’s health, technological trends shaping the future of youth, and AI’s impact on food security.