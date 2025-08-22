Oluremi Tinubu Arrives Lagos On First Official Visit

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended a warm reception to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, as she begins her first official visit to Lagos.

In a statement posted on his official social media handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the visit as a significant moment for Lagosians, highlighting the First Lady’s deep commitment to the welfare of women, children, and families across the nation.

As part of her activities, Senator Oluremi Tinubu will, on Friday, present empowerment items to more than 1,000 women at the Lagos State House in Alausa, Ikeja.

She is also scheduled to inaugurate the Lagos Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin, described as the largest of its kind in West Africa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on Lagos residents to receive the First Lady warmly, noting that her initiatives bring “hope and practical support to those who need them most.”

He emphasized that her visit aligns with Lagos values of unity, inclusion, and development, adding that the state is proud to host projects that foster empowerment and economic growth.