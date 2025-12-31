Oluremi @65 Education Fund Platform Closes After Raising N25.5bn

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has announced the closure of her 65th birthday education platform on Wednesday after raising a total sum of N25.5 billion.

Mrs Tinubu made this announcement in a press release she personally signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, December 31.

She wrote: “I extend my appreciation to all Nigerians, family, friends, and well-wishers who generously supported the Oluremi @65 Education Fund, created in commemoration of my 65th birthday on 21st September 2025, towards building the National Library.

“Your support affirms our shared commitment to education, preservation of knowledge and national development. I am deeply encouraged by the goodwill and unity this initiative has inspired.

“Kindly note that the donation account for the Oluremi @65 Education Fund will be shut down today, Wednesday, 31st December, 2025. The project is under the supervision of the Honourable Minister of Education, and any further support may be channelled through the Ministry.

As of today, a total of N25, 520,708,074.35 ( Twenty Five Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty Million Seven Hundred and Eight Thousand, Seventy Four Naira Thirty Five kobo)has been donated to the Oluremi @ 65 Education Fund.

I thank everyone who has contributed to this worthy cause.

I wish you and your families a peaceful and prosperous 2026.”