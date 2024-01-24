Oluomo’s Impeachment, Victory For Ogun People – Ex-Deputy Speaker

Former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Kadiri, has described the impeachment of the former Speaker as a victory for the people of the state and enthronement of Nigeria’s democracy.

Oluomo was impeached on Tuesday over alleged gross misconduct, high-handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

Oluomo who has been dragged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-assembly.

Both Kadiri and Oluomo became political enemies in the 9th Assembly over irreconcilable issues bothering the finances of the Assembly as well as their leadership style.

In 2022, Oluomo and Kadiri, locked horns over the finances of the Assembly after the latter accused the former of running the finances of the Assembly in secrecy.

Kadiri further accused Oluomo of forging his signature to defraud the assembly to the tune of N50 million.

This disagreement led to the impeachment of Kadiri, first as Deputy Speaker and later suspended.

Kadiri while reacting to Oluomo’s impeachment in an interview with our correspondent on Wednesday, said the impeachment has vindicated him.

Kadiri said, “Everyone knows how Hon Osho and myself were assaulted, disgraced and victimised when Oluomo was a speaker at the Ogun state House of Assembly. But with this latest development, the whole world must have seen what we were saying at that time.

“The allegations upon which he was impeached were almost the same thing with the grounds for my grouse against him then. He talks to people anyhow, and divides the assembly, trying to paint some as the governor’s boys while tagging some others as anti-government.

“These were the things I was shouting against then! But people seem not to understand me or maybe I was the one who wasn’t presenting my case well but thank God we all can understand now.

“The same maltreatment I faced, is the same thing the current deputy speaker is facing. So going by what has happened, I have been vindicated and yesterday was one of my happiest days on earth. I couldn’t sleep, there were different calls from different quarters, and some even apologised to me yesterday that they misunderstood me.

“This is a victory for all of us in Ogun state and our democracy. We just have to salvage our country, corruption cannot just continue to thrive in our system and expect that development will take place.”

The former deputy speaker further noted that Oluomo still has a case to answer with the anti-graft agency, noting that a case instituted by the EFCC against the embattled speaker was still on.

“This case is in court and EFCC is there and the trial will be coming up at the end of this month. I should have been in the country to testify in court but I can only do that if the state will give me security. Yes, my life is more important to me.”

Also clearing the air on claims that Oluomo and the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, teamed up to fight him in 2023, Kadiri explained that he now has a cordial relationship with the governor.

He further explained that it took him time to understand that the governor has no hand in his many troubles and subsequent suspension from the house in 2023.

“On the involvement of the executive, Well, we thank God the governor and I are now on good terms. It took me time to know that the governor was not involved nor supporting Oluomo against me during our face-off at the assembly. Now I know that Governor Dapo has no hand in my impeachment.

“The governor has exhibited maturity and I have applauded him for that. The governor has been my brother, the only person that ever caused a little rift between us is this same Oluomo.”

Kadiri, however, expressed optimism that the state will experience “remarkable improvement going forward.”