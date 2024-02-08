Oluomo’s Constituents Kick Against His Impeachment As Ogun Speaker

Members of Ifo 1 constituency in Ogun State have kicked against the impeachment of their representative, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Oluomo was impeached formally last week Tuesday by 25 out of 26 members of the Assembly over allegations of high-handedness; lack of focus; and financial misappropriation, among others.

He was replaced by Elemide Oludaisi, representing the Odeda constituency.

Oluomo, representing the Ifo 1 constituency had dragged the Assembly to the court over his removal which was labelled ‘illegal.’

However, some members of Oluomo’s constituency, under the auspice of Ifo Community Consultative Forum, lamented that Oluomo’s impeachment was an attempt to deny his constituents quality representation at the Assembly.

The forum in a statement to journalists by its secretary, Waheed Adekunle on Thursday, condemned the “Gestapo manner” Oluomo was removed, describing the allegations against him as “trumped-up”.

The forum said, “Although we recognise the right of the legislature to choose or change its leader from among its members as it desires, our contention is the Gestapo manner by which it was done and the hollow and unsubstantiated reasons adduced.

“In our opinion, Ogun ranks among the most politically civilised States in the nation with records of eminent leaders in all spheres of life. It therefore sinks one’s heart to see our hallowed chamber employing an indecorous method to remove its Speaker. This to us is a new low in the conduct of the State House of Assembly’s affairs.

“Rt. Hon. Kunle Oluomo has been representing our Constituency, Ifo Constituency 1 in the State Assembly since the year 2011 till date. It is on record that he has served the House creditably in various capacities namely; Chairman of several impactful committees, Deputy Speaker 8th legislature, Speaker 9th Assembly and a returning Speaker of the 10th Assembly until the coup d’etat that ousted him.

“We are gratified that Rt. Hon Kunle Oluomo has given Ifo a quality representation in the House of Assembly and his systemic rise to the present height is a record to beat. Perhaps this is the reason for the conspiracy.

“To change a leader with intimidating credentials deserves a decorous approach and can not be hinged on trumped up charges, to this end, we suspect a foul play.

“However,we take solace in the fact that Ogun State is not in short supply of Leaders who hold sway in political matters. Their prompt intervention is desired to resolve this imbroglio.

“To us, Rt. Hon. Kunle Oluomo is our illustrious son with whom we are well pleased. Our confidence in him is immutable.”