Olunloyo’s Death, National Loss – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams, has described the death of former Oyo State Governor, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, as a national loss.

Adams, in a personally signed statement dated April 8, 2025, said: “I received with shock the news of the passage of former Oyo State Governor Victor Omololu Olunloyo in the early hours of Sunday, April 6, 2025.

“The late Olunloyo was one of the nation’s finest brains. He was a great mathematician, an academic of note, a respected politician, a nationalist, and a revered leader with ties across all geopolitical zones.

“I was close to the great Olunloyo in the latter part of his life. We spoke regularly, and he often regaled me with the rich history and evolution of the Yoruba people and indeed, Nigeria.”

Adams recalled that Olunloyo served as Governor of the old Oyo State from October 1 to December 31, 1983, before the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari took over.

He noted that Olunloyo was appointed Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region in 1962 at the age of 27, in the cabinet of Moses Majekodunmi.

He was later reappointed when Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo became military Governor of Western State.

“He also served as Commissioner for Community Development, Education (twice), Special Duties, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. During his tenure, he oversaw the coronation of two of Nigeria’s foremost monarchs: the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oyewumi.

“He was later appointed Chairman of the Western Nigerian Development Corporation. In 1983, Olunloyo contested and won the gubernatorial election in the old Oyo State on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), defeating the incumbent, Chief Bola Ige of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), and assumed office in October 1983.”

Olunloyo, who held the traditional titles of Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, was the first Rector of the Polytechnic Ibadan and also the first Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family, associates, and the Yoruba race. His demise is, without doubt, a great loss to Oyo State, the entire Yorubaland, and the nation at large,” Adams said.

He added, “As the nation comes to terms with this shocking loss, I commiserate with the late Olunloyo’s family, the Oyo State Governor, His Excellency Seyi Makinde; the Olubadan of Ibadanland; the government and good people of Oyo State and Yorubaland on the loss of our illustrious son.

“As we mourn the passing of Dr. Olunloyo, it is important that we do everything within our power to immortalize him and honour his legacy.

“I pray to the Supreme Being, the Almighty God, to grant his soul eternal rest.”

