Olunloyo’s Daughter: I Begged Dad To Stay Around Till 90th Birthday But He Died Few Hours Later

…says despite electoral triumph, he remained good friends with Bola Ige

Mrs. Oluyemi Olunloyo-Bucknor is the first child of the late Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the second democratically elected governor of Oyo State who recently passed on at the age of 89. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she talked about the life and times of the mathematician and politician. Excerpts:

As a daughter, what kind of father was the late Victor Omololu Olunloyo to you and your siblings?

I can tell you, from my perspective, he was the best father any child could wish to have. I remember that as kids, father was very playful with us. He did that while we were growing up. He always played all kinds pranks with us. I remember so vividly now, how we did ‘hide and seek’ pranks. When doing that, we would hide all over the house and for that, we got gifts from him constantly and he also made sure that we were constantly learning. My father made sure that we imbibed the culture of learning in all situations that we found ourselves. I would say that as the first child, he was an exceptional father.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

I think in the times that we were growing up, I saw of him a good husband notwithstanding the fact that families do have their up and downs. Ours was nothing different from any other family in my opinion.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such? Was he given to wielding the stick whenever anyone of you crossed his lines?

That’s a very interesting question. I can say to you that the roles between my father and my mother were reversed over the years as we were growing up. When we were children, my father was a very easy going dad. He was not strict with us, it was my mummy who was strict with us. He let us get away with a lot of things when we were young but as we became teenagers, we noticed that the roles became reversed. Daddy became the tough one and mummy became the softer one. What I can say to you is that either way, they both balanced each other.

Was he given to wielding the stick against anyone of you who offended him?

I have to be honest with you, such occasion was extremely rare. Rather than smack us, my father would rather sit you down and talk to you. He wasn’t a stick-wielding kind of person. That was not usually the case with him but if you did something wrong, you better be ready for a tongue lashing. Sometimes, that is more powerful than wielding the stick.

As a daughter, what do you think would make your father angry at anyone of you?

He would be unhappy with you if he discovered that you were not intelligent. He hated it if anyone of us was not paying the right attention to details. I can say that my father usually had a short fuse with that. Anyone who knew him was always on the alert, my father was constantly teaching us subjects such as mathematics, English, Literature. Even in just having a simple conversation, he would teach you something you will forever remember. He hated a situation where people were not constantly learning. He wanted everyone to be academically alert at all times. That’s one thing that he valued so much.

Due to his stature in the society, I am sure that your home would be a beehive of activities.

(Cuts in) That’s exactly what is happening right now. (Laughs)



While growing up, who were the calibre of people that came to visit him at home?

A lot of his friends such as people in government usually came. He was very close to a lot of Nigerian presidents. He was friendly to governors of different states of the Federation as well as scholars from different institutions both home and abroad. I can say that prominent Nigerians were always visiting him at home. They came from all walks of life. That was how we learnt as children to aspire to greatness. He was a workaholic; we would see him up and doing one thing or the other very late in the night. At that time, he would still be seen studying. My father was a motivator for all of his children.

When did he wake up in the morning and what were the first things he did?

He alongside my mum would wake up very early, as early as 4 am. My mum was an early bed too and one of the things that I would notice when we woke up around 7am was seeing the two of them sitting in the garden discussing and listening to classical music. They used the opportunity provided by that to plan their day. Those were the things that I remember as a child. My father was always playing music in his garden. There is a botanical garden here at home in Molete, Ibadan.

What was his favourite meal when he woke up? What kind of meal did he really like?

Well, this is what I can say: for us children, he used to make us continental breakfast. He would eat bacon, egg, sausages, toast, and things like that. So that’s what I recall, all of us as a family having breakfast and he would help make it too.

What would you consider to be his favourite meal? Would it be correct to say that as an Ibadan man, he would have loved Amala so much?

Well, that’s tough for me to say. One thing I can tell you though, my dad taught us to appreciate all kinds of food. As children, we ate food from different cultures. Yes! He ate Amala. He also ate Eba, Pounded Yam and all that. But I’m not certain that there was anything really his favourite like that. He tried all kinds of meals, yeah!

Before his election as the governor of Oyo State, your father was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; did he tell you the circumstances that prompted him to go into partisan politics?

Sincerely, I don’t think anyone of us know such details of what would have prompted or motivated him to join politics but the little information that had trickled down to me was that he had some challenges while he was a senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan. While there, he felt he was not well respected for his scholarship works. He felt that the people did not give him his dues. He even felt bad whenever his subordinates were promoted ahead of him. There was a lot of unfairness towards him. I think this drove him into another way of survival. That’s what I saw but I am sure there could be more different perspectives to this.

His tenure of office as governor is well known to all, were you with him at the Government House in Agodi for the three months that he was in office?

I was with him for a part of his governorship. I couldn’t stay on because I was in school in England. I remember that I came home shortly after he was sworn in as the governor. I think, I only spent a month with him when he was the governor. Everything I saw with him during this time, was the same thing that I had seen about him all my life. Nothing really changed. He was a man of excellence, compassionate and strict.

He defeated the late Chief Bola Ige to become the Oyo State Governor in 1983. What can you say of the relationship between him and the late Chief Ige?

They were very close. They’ve been friends since the two of them served in the government of the late Major General (Adeyinka) Adebayo. That’s the part that a lot of people may not have known. They were very close.

So, there was never any kind of enmity arising from the election of 1983?

That was just for show, okay? It was just for show.

What was his relationship with other prominent politicians such as Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, Busari Adelakun and the likes?

I remember his relationship with Baba Adedibu and Alhaji Arisekola (Alao). They were all very close. One thing my father had a knack for was being able to relate with different people from different walks of life. That was one of his gifts. He never looked down on anyone or looked at anyone as different from him.

When last was your visit with him?

You mean, physically?

I mean, what was your last encounter with him and what was the occasion like?

Well, physically I saw him last in 2023 because I live in the United States. However, I talked to my dad every single day. I actually talked to him three hours before he passed away. I was one of the last people he talked to. He called me from the hospital and told me ‘I’m not feeling well’ and I said, ‘Daddy, I want you to hang in there’ because as you probably know, we were trying to celebrate his 90th birthday. Wow! It will be next Monday. And I said, Daddy, hang in there. I’ll see you next week. Three hours later they called me to say he had passed away. So you can imagine the shock and the frustration that I felt knowing that I had literally just spoken to him, you know?

