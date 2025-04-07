Olunloyo: We’ve Lost Rare Gift That We Never Really Recognised – Adewusi

Share

Former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, on Sunday, described as a rare gift that Nigeria really never appreciated in the late former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

Olunloyo, according to Adewusi in a statement made available to journalists, was an abundant gift to humanity whose full opportunities Nigerians never tapped.

His statement came hours after news filtered of the death of the former governor, who led the Old Oyo State from October 1, 1983, to December 18, 1983.

The former Postmaster General said Olunloyo was a genius who, in other climes, could have been allowed a massive space to bring to bear on the country his rare mental capacity.

“The late Olunloyo was a global phenomenon in Applied Mathematics and Number Theory. At a time that such areas of studies remained in the realm of esoteric academic pursuits, Olunloyo had emerged as a master of the Numbers.

“But his depth of knowledge transcended the numbers game. He was deeply knowledgeable in history, literature, and to a very appreciable reach, law, and philosophy.”

Speaking of Olunloyo’s aversion for mediocrity, Adewusi recalled that he was a man who championed the course of merit in all spheres of life.

“Perhaps, this explains his unapologetic support for us when we sought the mandate of our dear state to be the governor. The late Olunloyo did not believe where you come from or the faith you profess should be the determinants in the choice of who leads in governance.

He was a man for the best, and he simply wanted the best in everything.” Adewusi was quoted as saying.

Expressing sympathy with the immediate Olunloyo Family, Adewusi also commiserated with the entire people of Ibadan and Oyo State in general, noting that Olunloyo’s place in history is assured.

Adewusi also urged the government of Engr Seyi Makinde to look for a more befitting way to immortalise the late academic and political icon.

