Olunloyo Was Transformative Tool For National Devt –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday condoled with the government and people of Oyo State over the death of Dr Victor Olunloyo, the former governor of old Oyo State.

Tinubu extended sympathy to the Olunloyo family and all who knew and respected the late elder statesman and scholar.

The president’s condolence message wss contained in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman. He said: “Olunloyo, renowned for his math ematical prowess, obtained a PhD in Applied Mathematics and umber Theory from St. Andrews University in Scotland at 25.

“In 1962, at just 27, he became a commissioner in the old Western Region. “He served multiple times as commissioner in the Western State, which succeeded the Western Region.”

He further extolled the deceased’s leadership qualities as the founding rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan and Kwara State Polytechnic. T

he President emphasused Olunloyo’s academic and professional journey and his belief in education as a transformative tool for national development.

He added: “Dr Olunloyo will be celebrated in academic circles for his brilliance and foundational contributions to applied mathematics and number theory. “As an educator, he profoundly influenced future leaders and fortified educational institutions,” Tinubu said.

