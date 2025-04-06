Olunloyo: Nigeria Has Lost Rare Intellectual Giant, Alli Mourns

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress representing Oyo South has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Governor of Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo, describing his death as the end of a golden era of wisdom, scholarship, and statesmanship in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Alli said that Olunloyo was a towering intellectual and one of the brightest minds to ever serve in public office in Nigeria.

He noted that the late elder statesman was not only a former Governor but also a respected mathematician, engineer, and renowned technocrat whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

“The death of Dr. Olunloyo is a monumental loss to Oyo State and Nigeria at large. He was a symbol of brilliance, simplicity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

“His contributions to governance, academia, and the development of our dear state remain unmatched,” he said.

Alli extended heartfelt condolences to the Olunloyo family, the good people of Ibadanland, and the entire Oyo State.

He prayed that God would comfort the family and grant the departed soul eternal rest.

“We have lost a gem, a leader with rare intellect, and an elder whose counsel was always profound.

“May Almighty God rest his soul in peace and grant us all the strength to bear this great loss,” the statement added.

In his tribute, a former President of the Nigeria and African Union of Journalists, Lanre Ogundipe, said: “It is indeed the end of an era… MOLETE BRIDGE is FINALLY DOWN.

“Even though he alerted us, we failed to work and walk in redeeming the time. We are caught napping, unaware, and the entire archive, the repository of the Nigerian State, is lost.

“Aside from his academic attainments, his political status as a colossus in Ibadan and, by extension, in Ọ̀yọ́ State, is deeply entrenched in both history and sociological references.

“In the Nigerian political space, he was an administrator par excellence. In a Nigeria where merit and competence are receding, and where dignity and integrity are diminishing, the painful reality is the loss of yet another leading light of intellect, with no ready replacement in sight.

“All the gems in the museum at Molete seemingly have now left with the curator.”

