Olunloyo: Afenifere Condoles Makinde, Ibadan

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political and cultural organization, has commiserated with the family of the late Victor Omololu Olunloyo and the Government of Oyo State over the demise of the former Governor.

Olunloyo, who once governed the old Oyo State, passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday morning, April 6.

In a condolence letter signed by the leader of the mainstream Yoruba group, Reuben Fasoranti, the elder statesman described the death as a great loss not only to the immediate family, Ibadan, and Oyo State but to the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.

The letter addressed to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, read: “Afenifere is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former Governor of old Oyo State.

“As a brilliant scholar, mathematician, and engineer, Dr. Olunloyo left an indelible mark on the history of Oyo State through his tireless contributions to education, governance, and public service.

“His vision for a better future, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to the people of Oyo State will forever be remembered.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the people of Oyo State, and all who knew him.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find solace in the enduring impact of his life and work.”

