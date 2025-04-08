Olunloyo, Adeojo’s Demise: Ibadan Has Lost Rare Gems –Olubadan

Share

Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr ) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has described the deaths of two prominent sons of Ibadanland; former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, and businessman and politician, Chief Yekeen Adeojo, as losses of two rare gems of Ibadanland.

According to the statement from the palace, signed by Chief Olugbemiga Ayoade (Chief Press Secretary), and made available to New Telegraph, the paramount ruler noted that the deaths in quick succession, have diminished the number in the Ibadan pool of elder statesmen. Oba Olakulehin described the late former Governor of Old Oyo State thus:

“Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a foremost Mathematician, was a first class brain who stood tall in the Nigerian and international intellectual space.

“His election as Governor of Oyo State was a turning point that blazed the trail for the emergence of Ibadan indigenes as Governor of Oyo State.

In the same vein, Oba Olakulehin condoled the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the demise of Alhaji Yekeen Adeojo.

