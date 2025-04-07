Olunloyo, Adeojo: Ibadan Has Lost Rare Gems – Olubadan

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has described the deaths of two prominent sons of Ibadanland, former Governor of Oyo State Omololu Olunloyo and businessman and politician Yekeen Adeojo, as the loss of two rare gems of Ibadanland.

According to a statement from the palace Chief Press Secretary, Olugbemiga Ayoade, and made available to New Telegraph, the paramount ruler noted that these deaths, in quick succession, have diminished the number of elder statesmen in Ibadan.

Oba Olakulehin described the late former Governor of Old Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, as “a foremost mathematician, a first-class brain who stood tall in the Nigerian and international intellectual space.”

He added, “His election as Governor of Oyo State was a turning point that blazed the trail for the emergence of Ibadan indigenes as Governor of Oyo State.”

The monarch continued: “We recall that this was a defining moment when the people of Ibadan voted for one of their own, and true to his name, Victor, he became victorious in the gubernatorial electoral battle of 1983. Though his tenure was short-lived, it was a significant watershed in Oyo State politics.”

Olunloyo, who also held the titles of Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

He was the first Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic and the first Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments.

His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to the Olubadan Palace, even as his family and the entire nation come to terms with the reality of his passing.

In the same vein, Olakulehin condoled with the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria, and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the demise of Yekeen Adeojo.

Adeojo, a founding father of the PDP in Oyo State and former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP, who held the prestigious title of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, passed away in the early hours of Friday.

“Alhaji Yekeen Adeojo was a prominent businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist. He contributed immensely to the economic development of Ibadanland and Oyo State, employing thousands and championing many charitable and philanthropic endeavors.”

“As a politician, he was a bridge builder and was well respected as a political figure across Nigeria. A devout Muslim, the Islamic community will miss his commitment and devotion to the promotion of the Islamic religion.”

Olakulehin prayed for the repose of their souls and for the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses by their immediate and extended families, as well as by the people of Ibadan and Oyo State.

