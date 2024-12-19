Olumide: Three Firms Express Interest In Ogun Airport Concession

Share

The Manager Consultant for the Gateway International Airport, Capt. Dapo Olumide, has stated that the state government is planning to concession some infrastructure of the aerotropolis after completion.

He disclosed that three companies had expressed interest in the concessioning of the airport. He said that the aerotropolis, which is expected to have various international aviatio, was seeing companies jostle for concessional operations.

The airport, which is located along Iperu-Ilishan road in Ikenne Local Government area of the state was conceptualised as an aerotropolis, based on its strategic location, being contiguous to the nation’s commercial capital of Lagos.

Speaking during a tour of the facility on Monday, Olumide said: “But, you know, concessioning has to be clarified. A lot of people don’t understand what concessioning is. Like when you hear about Lagos being concessioned, Lagos is not being concessioned.

The terminal building is being concessioned, not the airport. The runway will always remain with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).” “The taxiways will always remain FAAN. But the concessioning of operations of the terminal building will be concessioned.

Same thing here. We are concessioning the infrastructure of the airport. This is slightly different from Lagos in the sense that this is primarily an aerotropolis. And because it is an aerotropolis that makes it more attractive for a concessionaire.”

He further stated that after concession, the concessionaire had the opportunity to build whatever they want on top of what they have seen here in terms of the runway, the master plan, and the business plan.

He said: “So, for example, if any of you wanted to take the concession of this airport, you’d say, ah, I’ve seen it is an aerotropolis. You have a permit for an aerotropolis. That means I can choose what type of hotels. I can put Marriott here. I can put Sheraton here.

I can do how many rooms, which side of the airport should it be. I want to build a swimming pool. I want to do this. Whatever you want to do, you can do because it’s an aerotropolis. That is what makes it attractive to a concessionaire beyond just the terminal.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"