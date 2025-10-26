Olumide Oworu: Stylish Prince of Lagos

Nigerian actor and model, Olumide Oworu, is one the younger generations fans’ favourite. He is loved because he is good looking, has great acting skills and is very fashionable. He is nicknamed “The Fresh Prince of Lagos” because of his roots and positive vibe personality. Olumide Oworu is one of those young men that make wearing agbada look like it was summoned by the gods.

He has a way of making dressing up look easy, effortless and yet classy and sophisticated. Oworu puts together an outfit that can walk into any kind of event without changing much. For a man, who always looks grand in suits, lately, t-shirts paired with baggy pants are among his favourite fashion. He did not just find himself in limelight by just waking up, Olumide Oworu started his career at a tender age.

Olumide has won several awards including the “Mr. Popularity” prize in the Model of Africa 2012 contest, the Nollywood Revelation of The Year award at the Scream Awards 2014, and The Most Promising Youth Actor award at Ping Awards 2014. He won the Most Promising actor in the 2015 Best of Nollywood Awards and Best Supporting actor for his role in the Soldier’s Story in the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).