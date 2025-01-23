Olumide Oworu Finally Opens Up On Why He Joined Politics

Share

Nollywood actor known for his role in The Johnson, Olumide Oworu, has opened up on why he joined politics despite being in the entertainment industry.

According to him, his decision to join politics and run for political office in the 2023 general elections was due to his motivation to be part of the change-makers in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that in February 2023, Oworu announced his intention to contest the Surulere Constituency 1 seat at the Lagos Assembly on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

However, the actor’s candidacy became a subject of conversation on social media after his name was not found on the electoral body’s result sheet.

However, Olumide’s senior colleague, Desmond Elliot, who contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) platform, eventually won the constituency seat.

Speaking in a recent interview with entertainment journalist, Seun Olekutiyi, Nollywood On Radio, Olumide expressed dissatisfaction with the country’s current state, saying many industries and sectors have been on a downward spiral.

The movie star said he wants to live and raise his family in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for collective involvement in the country’s affairs. He said, “We just need to be a part of our affairs. I want to live in Nigeria, I want to raise my family in a Nigeria that is good, that is a land of opportunities. I know how things were when I was growing up and it is just sad to see that we are just on a downward spiral. “Almost nothing minus the entertainment industry, sports, and a few other industries have anything positive. “Everything else just seems to be nosediving and I actually want to be a part of the people that are going to make some form of change in the society.”

