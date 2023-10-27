Olumide-Aluko: Playing Fatimah In Covenant Brought Out The Lioness In Me…

Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko is an actress, lawyer, poet, author and educational leader. She is an avid performing arts and music enthusiast, who debuted on TV in 2022, at the age of 50, as Fatimah in the MNet political thriller, ‘Covenant’. Since then, she has participated in various television productions, including ‘Refuge’, an Africa Magic original series. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about the journey so far, challenges, her experience with bullying, among other issues

You started your acting career last year on TV at the age of 50 as Fatimah in the MNet political thriller, ‘Covenant’. Why did it take you this long or was it by happenstance?

Life is a school with many classes and sometimes the curriculum doesn’t come in the expected order. No matter how long or short it takes, I am a firm believer in God’s perfect time. Until one stops breathing, it is never too early or too late to realise your dreams.

How did TV happen?

I got a call from Zuri24Media inviting me to audition for Fatimah in ‘Covenant’. I’d auditioned for previous roles with them in the past, so they had me on file. I went, joined others who auditioned for the same role. A few days later, I got a call-back. “It’s you we want,” they said, to my surprise.

I was still working as a school principal and didn’t think it could work out, but both Zuri24Media and my then boss at the school were super supportive, and with cooperation from all sides, we made it work. Eventually though, I had to resign from the school.

Were you anxious facing the camera for the first time?

Absolutely. The harsh lights and cameras in my face were all new. Doing anything for the first time is daunting. But in this life, you have to embrace new experiences if you want to progress. The only constant is change and fortune still favours the brave.

How was your experience as Fatimah?

It was exceptional! She is such a strong and unique character who holds her own in male-dominated spaces. Playing Fatimah brought out the lioness in me, reminding me of my own strengths as a woman. I also bonded with the cast and crew easily and became something of a resident set-mother, lol.

How did you relate to the character and the story?

The dark world of politics was hitherto unknown to me. In order to give a convincing performance, I had to immerse myself into it through research and letting go of any preconceived judgement about politics, connecting with the humanity in the character.

Any previous experience in acting? When and where?

Prior to debuting on TV, I’d been in several theatre ensembles over the past decade, including ‘Mamma Mia’ Nigeria (produced by Ireti Bakare-Yusuf and Soji Akinkugbe), and ‘Adio, Omo Iya Alakara’ and ‘Ebi Bulu’, produced by Proud African Roots. I’ve always been involved and in love with theatre from childhood.

You are a poet, educational leader, lawyer and writer. How did all of these evolve? Which one came first and how?

I’ve always been a multifaceted kind of person who doesn’t accept being pigeon- holed into one box. As a more reserved type, the pen had always been my play- ground of choice since childhood. So I’ve been writing poems, songs and essays that caught the attention of others as far back as I can remember.

Literature, music and drama were my favourites in school. It was almost inevitable that I would eventually author books. I chose law for my first degree because I thought I’d make a good lawyer from what I’d seen mostly in movies and what some of my teachers told me. Though I no longer practise, I am so glad I did law, because being a barrister gives me an edge in all other careers.

I went into education after practising law for about seven years purely out of a passion for how children learn and to contribute to the development of quality education for the Nigerian child. This is where I have spent most of my career which enabled me reach the top echelons of achievement in that field, including principal at Temple Secondary School, serving on the board of governors of Grange School and even owning my own school at a time.

How is your background in law and educational leadership impacting your career as an actor?

Having a rich and extended career experience before becoming an actor has been such a huge advantage for me. My training in law and education both make me much more meticulous as an actor, especially in my research for roles and approach to characterizing roles. My biggest advantage is the length of life experience I bring, which makes my acting delivery more seasoned and robust.

Growing up, did you set out to be an actor? Why?

No, actually. Becoming a professional actor wasn’t on my radar as a young teen. My context will probably indicate why – I lived in a highly academic and conservative community and both my parents were academic giants, in the field of medicine. So whilst my parents did encourage me to participate in the creative arts, being an arts student, I was drawn to seemingly loftier pursuits I believed would make them proud, such as becoming a lawyer.

You describe yourself as a lover of creative spaces and a ‘life-long learner’. Can you shed more light on this?

I become the happiest version of myself when you throw me in a place where there is beautiful music, dance, poetry, prose, visual art or film. It is how I was created. The common thread for me is storytelling. All art tells a story. As for lifelong learning, I’ve always been fascinated with the human condition. I am a strong believer that there is always new knowledge, understanding and wisdom to acquire, no matter your age, and I will remain open to learning till I pass on.

From your experience so far, do you think actors are being payed as they should?

No, I don’t. In Nollywood, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to judge a book by its cover from what you see on social media. But when you see the underbelly, the truth is that majority of Nollywood actors cannot live/support their families on their salaries from acting alone. That said, same is true for many other professions. Filmmakers are also struggling under the gigantic weight of rising costs of film production. There is need to make Nollywood more attractive to foreign investment and attend more effort to instituting standards of professional practice for actors and other workers in film production.

What’s your advice for budding actresses?

Stay in your lane. Comparison kills. Don’t let social media make you an empty shell. Continually upskill yourself, including your mind. Be strong in faith and super resilient. Do auditions. Have a secondary stream of income. Always be professional. Get to work on time please!

What has been the most challenging part of your career as an artist?

Achieving a work-life balance. I have a greater respect for actors now – goodness, the long hours on set! I also didn’t anticipate the level of grace I would receive in this new career. Before one project is over, my phone is ringing with another one. I feel terribly fulfilled and at peace amidst the busyness. I’m very grateful for what has come and what is coming.

Have you had any experience with bullying?

In the acting profession, no. It would be very difficult for anyone to bully an almost six- foot tall, highly educated and learned professional like me. But in life, oh yes, many times.

What happened and how did you handle it?

The only effective way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them. How you do that depends on the context of the situation. In my youth, I was timid – I remember once being sexually harassed by a lecturer in university. Till today, decades later, I regret never reporting it.

Who are your role models in Nollywood and why?

It wouldn’t take me a second to choose Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycette, OON, as my primary “role model”. TAL is an exceptional human being with a wealth of wisdom, talent, intelligence and class. She is my biggest mentor and happens to also be my acting coach.

In addition, there are many storytellers and actors in Nollywood I admire for different reasons, including Femi Odugbemi, Kunle Afolayan, Joke Silva, Bola Austen-Peters, Sola Sobowale, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Olu Jacobs, Najite Dede, Femi Jacobs and Tina Mba. Their common denominators are excellence, professionalism, originality and fearlessness.

How do you unwind?

Give me some good jazz like Lalah Hathaway or Wynton Marsalis, a thought-provoking book with a glass of vintage red, a chaise lounge and a blanket in a well-cooled room and I may not come out for over 24 hours.

What should your teeming fans expect from you in the next five years?

Extraordinary feats of storytelling on screen, and more career developments from this life-long learner.