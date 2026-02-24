Olumide Akpata Dumps LP For ADC

The candidate of the Labour Party for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has formally dumped the Labour Party, pitching his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Akpata was formally received by the party’s national and state leaders, including former APC national chairman and first executive governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; presidential aspirant and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi; former governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; former Senate Chief Whip, Roland Owie; Hon. Murphy Omoruyi, member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency at the House of Representatives, among others.

Akpata, who was handed the party card by the State Chairman, Kennedy Odion, said he took the decision to join the ADC after Peter Obi joined the party on December 31, 2025, stressing that he joined the party to add value.

Akpata, who expressed gratitude for the warm reception, thanked the ADC for the belief in a new Nigeria, and also the Obidient Movement for their steadfastness.

In his remarks, Obi expressed his commitment to a new Nigeria, adding, “Our commitment to a new Nigeria is total, though they are doing everything possible to stop us.”

He added: “We must build a nation that works for all, not a few. This country is currently working for a few; it shouldn’t be so. We are all Nigerians.

“As a matter of fact, we must move this country from the status of consumption to production.”

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the State Party Chairman, Odion, who thanked Peter Obi for his steadfastness, said the party is committed to building a new Nigeria.

Also, in his remarks, Oyegun said: “Our stocks are growing every day, not just in number but in quality. Nigeria is a nation that needs to be saved.”

On his part, Prof. Osunbor, who expressed optimism that the Oyegun-led coalition would lead ADC to victory in 2027, added: “Oyegun led the coalition in 2013 that led APC to victory in 2015, and he is leading the coalition now under ADC to lead us to victory in 2027. He is someone that has always led coalitions to victory. We are sure he is going to lead this coalition to victory.”

Osunbor, who accused the ruling party of planning to rig the 2027 elections, said they pretend to be democrats, but in the real sense, they are not.

He said: “There are people who pretend to be democrats, but they have exposed themselves to Nigerians that they are anti-democracy. An example of that was their refusal to approve real-time transmission of election results.

“The major mistake that was made in the 2023 election is that election results were not transmitted electronically in real-time in the presidential election. So, we expected that the National Assembly would approve real-time mandatory transmission of election results, but they refused.

“We are not going to allow the rigging they are planning. It is only those who intend to rig that are opposed to real-time transmission of election results. They know that they have been rejected. They know that they cannot win a free and fair election following the rules, but Nigeria must be on alert.”