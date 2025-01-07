Olumekun Replaces Gupta As NAHCON’s GMD/CEO

Share

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC, (nahco aviance) has announced the appointment of Olumuyiwa Olumekun as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company effective January 1, 2025.

Olumekun replaces Indranil Gupta whose tenure expired December 31, 2024.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) dated December 27, 2024, the Company Secretary, Bello Abdullahi, disclosed that “the Board approved the appointment of Olumekun as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of the Company with effect from January 1, 2025.”

The same notice also announced “the retirement of Indranil Gupta, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company. He retired on December 31, 2024, upon completing his service contract tenure as the GMD/CEO and retiring from the Board of Directors of the company accordingly.”

A seasoned business executive with over three decades of leadership experience across various industries, Olumekun retired as Group Executive Director of Corporate Services at NAHCO PLC in February 2022.

During his tenure, he held multiple strategic roles, including Acting Managing Director (August 2021 – February 2022) and Executive Director of Corporate Services, where he provided leadership to key functions such as Human Resources, Learning & Development, IT, Administrative Services, Infrastructure, and Procurement and was part of the team that successfully implemented the Company’s transformative 2019–2023 strategic plan, which resulted in over a 300% increase in profitability.

In 2019, he spearheaded NAHCO’s Commercial and Business Development efforts before transitioning to the Corporate Services Directorate.

Since 2022, he has remained as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of NAHCO subsidiaries including NAHCO Free Trade Zone, NAHCO Commodities Limited, NAHCO Travels & Hospitality Limited and Mainland Cargo Options (now NAHCO Logistics).

Olumekun holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan (1985) and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, where he completed the Chief Executive and Advanced Management Programmes.

Before joining NAHCO, Olumekun spent 23 years at Red Star Express PLC (FedEx), where he retired as Executive Director in 2015.

Share

Please follow and like us: