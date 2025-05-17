Olumayowa Emerges LP Candidate For Ojo LGA

Share

The Labour Party has officially named Hon. Abudu-Akogun Akinlola Olumayowa as its chairmanship candidate for the upcoming Ojo Local Government Area (LGA) election, marking a significant development in the region’s political landscape.

His emergence is being seen as a catalyst for a new era of progress, inclusive governance, and economic empowerment in Ojo LGA.

Abudu-Akogun, known for his dedication to public service, has inspired optimism among residents who anticipate transparent leadership and a renewed focus on grassroots development.

His candidacy aligns with the aspirations of the people, anchored on economic growth, improved infrastructure, quality social services, and accountable governance.

As the campaign season begins, the Labour Party has called on stakeholders, members, and residents to unite behind their candidate to ensure victory at the polls.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Abudu-Akogun expressed deep appreciation to his supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to transformational and equitable leadership.

“This victory is not just mine—it belongs to every citizen of Ojo LGA. Together, we will build a future of progress, opportunity, and inclusive governance,” he said.

As election day approaches, attention now turns to Ojo LGA, where a new chapter in leadership is set to unfold.

